 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Canadian featherweight T.J. Laramie earns UFC contract with Las Vegas win

Las Vegas
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian featherweight T.J. (The Truth) Laramie earned a UFC contract Tuesday night with a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series when injured opponent Daniel (Agent Orange) Swain was unable to come out for the second round.

The Contender Series, held at the UFC Apex production facility, offers fighters a chance to impress the UFC president – and possibly earn a UFC contract.

White was taken by Laramie’s aggressive fighting style.

Story continues below advertisement

“(An) absolute savage … I love savages. I love guys that fight like this kid fights. Welcome to the UFC, kid,” White told Laramie.

All five competitors on the card won their way into the UFC.

Middleweights Dustin Stoltzfus and Impa Kasanganay, bantamweight Adrian Yanez and Welsh strawweight Cory McKenna also earned UFC contracts.

Stoltzfus won the featured bout by doctor stoppage when Joe Pyfer suffered a dislocated arm when he was slammed into the canvas.

Swain, who came into the fight with 12 submission wins among his 30 bouts, ended on the ground in the first round after losing his balance attempting a kick. Working off his back he tried for an armbar on Laramie, but the Canadian fought off the submission attempt and looked to punish him from above.

Swain, who had spent much of the first round on his back trying to lock in a submission, was unable to continue after the first round and left clutching his side. It was ruled a TKO via doctor stoppage.

Laramie (12-3-0) wept in the cage after the victory, which came on his late mother’s birthday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once I got into that cage, there was nothing that was going to stop me today,” said the 22-year-old from Windsor, Ont.

“I’ve been training for this fight, this audition, whatever you want to call, it for 10 years … It’s a dream come true,” he added.

Laramie, a former 145-pound champion in the Montreal-based TKO promotion, has now won his last four outings and seven of his last eight.

Swain, a 29-year-old from Newport, Wash., had won two straight and four of his last five. The 5-foot-9 Swain (20-10-1) had a three-inch height and four-inch reach advantage.

Laramie has endured hardship. In 2005 his older brother and mother both died. He and his younger brother moved in with his aunt, who subsequently died of cancer in 2009.

He subsequently moved back in with his father and started training in MMA.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite what I went through, there’s someone else out there going through worse,” an emotional Laramie said in an interview aired prior the fight.

Laramie said he wanted the UFC contract to help get his story out there and “show people what you can make out of a bad situation, of a bad life … You can only take what has happened to you and make the best of it.”

Laramie holds a 2017 win over fellow Canadian Charles (Air) Jourdain, who is 1-2-0 in the UFC. He works as a barber when not training.

In other action Tuesday, Kasanganay won a decision over Anthony Adams, Yanez stopped Brady Huang 39 seconds into the first round and McKenna earned a decision over Vanessa Demopoulos.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies