Canadian forward Josh Larsen apologizes to Springboks for rugby red card

Canadian forward Josh Larsen apologizes to Springboks for rugby red card

Kobe, Japan
The Canadian Press
Josh Larsen of Canada, left, walks off the pitch after receiving a red card during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Canada at Kobe Misaki Stadium on Oct. 08, 2019 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Canadian forward Josh Larsen visited the South African dressing room after Canada’s Rugby World Cup loss to apologize for his red card.

Larsen, who came on in the 12th minute as an injury replacement, was sent off in the 36th minute of the Springboks’ 66-7 win Tuesday for a shoulder charge to the neck of South Africa prop Thomas du Toit at a ruck.

“Hey fellows, I just wanted to come in and apologize for my red card tonight,” the 25-year-old from Parksville, B.C., told the Springboks. “I’m pretty gutted about it. I just wanted to come and apologize face-to-face and wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

The South African players started clapping and one handed Larsen a can of beer in a video of the event tweeted by the Springboks.

“This is what rugby is all about,” the Springbok team tweet said.

