Sports

Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

ASPEN, Colo.
The Canadian Press
Mark McMorris competes in X Games Aspen's men's snowboard big air final on Jan. 25, 2020, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen Snowmass, Colo. He won silver.

Canadian Mark McMorris earned his 18th individual Winter X Games medal to equal American Shaun White’s mark in Aspen, Colo.

McMorris took home silver during the men’s snowboard big air event to match White’s record for the highest number of winter medals won by an athlete at the X Games. His compatriot Max Parrot closed out that competition for Canada by taking home the gold.

McMorris managed to achieved the feat after he finished seventh in men’s snowboard slopestyle earlier it the day – which was won by Darcy Sharpe of Calgary.

Over the past nine years, McMorris has earned eight gold (five in slopestyle, three in big air), seven silver (four in big air, three in slopestyle) and three bronze medals (two in slopestyle, one in big air) at the X Games.

The two-time Olympic slopestyle bronze medalist is among 31 Canadians competing in Aspen for the X Games.

Over all, Canadian athletes had an impressive day on the slopes at the X Games on Saturday – winning two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Sharpe was among the day’s big winners – taking home his first X Games gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event.

