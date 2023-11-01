Fullback Cooper Coats and hooker Austin Creighton have replaced Ciaran Breen and Dewald Kotze on Canada’s roster for La Vila International Rugby Cup in Spain.

The 23rd-ranked Canadians play No. 19 Spain on Nov. 11 while the 18th-ranked U.S. take on No. 26 Brazil. The winners will face off for the title on Nov. 18 with the losers meeting in the third-place playoff.

Coats, a member of the Canadian sevens squad, won his first 15s cap in 2021 against Wales.

The uncapped Creighton is a former Canadian under-18 and under-20 player who is in his second season with Rugby Canada’s Pacific Pride academy.

Breen, who has also played sevens for Canada, is with the MLR’s Toronto Arrows while Kotze spent last season with the Dallas Jackals.

Rugby Canada did not give reason for the roster changes, other than Breen and Dewald Kotze were “no longer available to attend.”

Rugby Canada did not immediately respond to a request for more details.