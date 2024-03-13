Open this photo in gallery: Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe displays her Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 18, 2016.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Wrestler Erica Wiebe, who won a gold medal for Canada at the 2016 Olympics, announced her retirement from competition on Wednesday.

Wiebe claimed Olympic gold in the women’s 75-kilogram weight class, defeating Kazakhstan’s Guzel Manyurova in the final, at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 34-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., also won the bronze medal at the 2018 world championships and was a two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

Wiebe will remain active in the sport as a broadcaster, coach, and administrator.

She currently serves as manager of athlete relations, safe sport, and diversity, equity and inclusion for the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Wiebe will be honoured at the Canadian wrestling championships in Ottawa on March 15.