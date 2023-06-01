Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the world swimming championships because of injury.

Swimming Canada says the 22-year-old from Toronto, who is Canada’s most decorated Olympian with a career seven medals, has a left shoulder condition that will not allow her to compete July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan.

Oleksiak had been trying to find her form after right knee surgery in August, 2022.

She competed in May in the Barcelona leg of the Mare Nostrum tour.

Oleksiak and her coaches decided after that meet she should focus on rehabilitation ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.