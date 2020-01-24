 Skip to main content

Canadian women defeat Ireland in opening match at New Zealand Sevens

Hamilton, N.Z.
The Canadian Press
Ghislaine Landry booted her 300th career conversion.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Canada captain Ghislaine Landry booted her 300th career conversion in a 24-7 win over Ireland at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday.

Landry came into the tournament with 299 conversions, second only to New Zealand’s Tyla Nathan-Wong’s 379. The 31-year-old from Toronto already led all women on the circuit with 1,286 points coming into Hamilton.

Britt Benn’s fourth-minute try set the stage for Landry’s milestone kick

A converted try by Hannah Tyrrell tied it at 7-7 before Kaili Lukan, with the Irish down a player after Louise Galvin was sin-binned for taking out a Canadian without the ball, scored before the break for a 12-7 Canadian lead.

Charity Williams and Lukan added to the Canadian lead with second-half tries. Landry finished with two conversions.

“The end result was good but we’ll look to keep getting better,” said Landry.

France defeated Spain 31-7 in the opening Pool C match. Canada faced No. 7 Spain later in the day before wrapping up group play against No. 5 France the next day.

The Canadian women came into the tournament fourth overall in the standings after three events on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. After a disappointing sixth-place finish in the season opener in Colorado, they were runners-up in Dubai and third in Cape Town.

The Irish women were 10th overall.

The Canadian men opened play against Ireland and France.

