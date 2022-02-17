Canada has been drawn in a group with Argentina, Spain and South Korea at this summer’s FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup.

The 16-team field hockey tournament runs July 1-17 in Terrassa, Spain, and Amsterdam. Thursday’s draw was held at the National Museum of Science and Technology of Catalonia.

Pool C action will see the 13th-ranked Canadians play in Terrassa against two-time champions Argentina, ranked second in the world, as well as No. 6 Spain and No. 11 Korea.

It will mark the Canadian women’s first trip to World Cup since 1994. Canada qualified late last month with a 1-0 win over the 15th-ranked U.S. in the bronze-medal game at the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

The Canadian women had missed out on the last six World Cups since finishing 10th in 1994.

Pool A features the top-ranked, defending champion Netherlands along No. 5 Germany, No. 12 Ireland and No. 17 Chile.

Pool B is comprised of No. 3 England, No. 8 New Zealand, No. 9 India and No. 14 China.

Pool A and B will both be hosted at the Wagener Stadium in the Netherlands.

Pool D will also take place in Terrassa, with No. 4 Australia, No. 7 Belgium, No. 10, Japan and No. 16 South Africa.