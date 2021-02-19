 Skip to main content
Canadians Reece Howden, Courtney Hoffos reach podium at World Cup ski cross event

SCHLADMING, Austria
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Reece Howden in action during the men's qualification run of the FIS Freestyle Ski Cross World Championships on Feb. 10, 2021.

ANDERS WIKLUND/TT/Reuters

Canada’s Reece Howden captured a silver medal, while Courtney Hoffos won bronze at a World Cup ski cross event on Friday.

Howden, from Cutlus Lake, B.C., crossed the finish line just behind winner Johannes Rohrweck of Austria in the men’s race to earn his fifth medal of the season.

Howden is the overall leader on the men’s World Cup circuit.

Hoffos, from Windermere, B.C., finished behind Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and Fanny Smith of Switzerland.

It was Hoffos’ first podium since December 2019.

The skiers were racing at Reiteralm, a first-time World Cup course.

“It was super fun to have the opportunity to race on a different track. We’ve spent a lot of time in Idre Fjall (Sweden) so it was a confidence boost to know that I can be fast on another course,” Howden said.

“I had a little bit of a mistake out of the start, but this course is just mayhem, super-fast and you have to send it the whole time.”

Hoffos also enjoyed the course.

“It was a fun course, definitely different. Very fast with a lot of contact in some areas,” Hoffos said. “I had a fire in my belly and was hungry for a big final. Hopefully, I’ll be back on the again podium soon.”

