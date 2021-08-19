 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

CONCACAF announces two new major women’s soccer tournaments

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada celebrates with their gold medals after defeating Sweden in the penalty shoot-out in the women's soccer final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Aug. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Two major women’s tournaments for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean will debut over the next three years, the region’s governing body of soccer announced Thursday.

The inaugural CONCACAF W Championship will take place in 2022 and the CONCACAF W Gold Cup will debut in 2024.

The W Championship will serve as the regional qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament will include reigning Olympic champion Canada and the United States, along with the winners of six qualifying groups.

The winning nation will earn a place in the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

The runner-up and the third-place team will progress to a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series to be played in September of 2023. The winner of that series will also guarantee their place in the Olympics and the Gold Cup.

The final 10 spots in the Gold Cup will be filled by a qualification process that begins in 2023.

“These new competitions will be game-changing for women’s football in CONCACAF,” Karina LeBlanc, CONCACAF Head of Women’s Football and former Canadian national team goalkeeper, said in a release.

“We are providing a platform for women footballers in CONCACAF to thrive, and for women and girls throughout the region to support their national teams with pride.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies