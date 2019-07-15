 Skip to main content

Diver Jennifer Abel makes Canadian history with ninth medal at world aquatics championships

Diver Jennifer Abel makes Canadian history with ninth medal at world aquatics championships

GWANGJU
The Canadian Press
Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu compete during the women's 3-metre synchro springboard final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 15, 2019.

Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Diver Jennifer Abel has set a Canadian record with her ninth career medal at the world aquatics championships.

The native of Laval, Que., teamed with Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que., to win silver in the women’s three-metre synchronized event on Monday.

Abel, 27, was tied for most medals won by a Canadian with diver Alex Despatie and swimmer Ryan Cochrane heading into the event.

China’s Wang Han and Shi Tingmao won gold with 342 points, while the Canadians came second with 311.10.

Mexico’s Paola Spinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres took bronze with 294.90 points.

It was Canada’s second medal of the world aquatics championships after Eric Hedlin of Victoria won bronze in the 5-km open swim on Saturday.

Later Monday, Canada’s Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray came 11th in the men’s 10-metre synchronized diving event.

