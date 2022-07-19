Israel-Premier Tech team's Canadian rider Hugo Houle celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 16th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 178,5 km between Carcassonne and Foix in southern France, on July 19.ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian rider Hugo Houle has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France.

Houle, of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., finished in a time of four hours 23 minutes 47 seconds to become just the second Canadian rider to win a stage on the Tour.

Steve Bauer, the sporting director at Houle’s team Israel-Premier Tech, captured the opening stage of the Tour in 1988.

It’s Houle’s second podium finish on this year’s Tour. He finished third in Stage 13 on Friday.

Houle’s teammate Michael Woods of Ottawa was third, making for an unprecedented day of success for Canada at the elite Grand Tour cycling race.

France’s Valentin Madouas was second. Madouas and Woods finished 1:10 behind Houle.

