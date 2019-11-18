 Skip to main content

Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron out indefinitely as injury bug bites Canadiens

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin lies on the ice after a hit by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin during a game in Washington on Nov. 15, 2019.

Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien says forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday and will be out indefinitely.

Drouin suffered a wrist injury and Byron hurt his knee in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win at Washington on Friday.

Drouin was levelled by a thunderous check by Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in the second period, though the Canadiens say his injury came from an unrelated play in the third period.

Byron limped to the locker room late in the game.

Drouin has seven goals and eight assists in 19 games this season, while Byron has one goal and three assists.

