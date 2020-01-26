 Skip to main content

Sports

Justin Morneau elected to Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau runs after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Aug. 21, 2013. Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013.

Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

Former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame.

Morneau will be inducted during a ceremony at Target Field before the May 23 game against the Chicago White Sox.

Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples and 221 home runs. He also had 860 RBI, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1,278 games.

Morneau was the 2006 American League Most Valuable Player. As a member of the Twins, he was named to four-straight American League All-Star teams (2007-10) and earned two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards, in 2006 and 2008.

He’s still with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations, and this season will mark his third as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.

The Twins Hall of Fame honours players, managers, coaches and others who have contributed to the organization’s success. Morneau will become the hall’s 34th member when he is inducted.

