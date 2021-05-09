Justyn Knight beats Olympic 1,500-metre standard at Golden Games

Canada’s Justyn Knight ran under the Olympic standard and finished second in the men’s 1,500 metres Sunday at the USATF Golden Games.

Knight, from Toronto, beat the Tokyo qualifying mark of three minutes 35 seconds with a personal-best time of 3:33.41.

Ollie Hoare of Australia was first in 3:33.19.

Story continues below advertisement

In other Canadian results, Toronto’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford finished second in the women’s 1,500 metres with a season-best time of 4:00.69, just ahead of American Shannon Osika (4:00.73).

Elle Purrier of the United States was first with a time of 3:58.36.

Toronto’s Lucia Stafford, Gabriela’s younger sister, was fifth with a personal best time of 4:05.30.

Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., placed second in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 68.49 metres. Gwendolyn Berry of the United States was first with a throw of 73.73 metres.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Windsor, Ont., ran under the Olympic standard for a second time and was third in the women’s 800 metres with a season-best time of 1:58.62.

Jemma Reekie (1:58.27) and Laura Muir (1:58.46), both from Britain, were first and second respectively.

Toronto’s Aaron Brown was fourth in the men’s 200 metres, and Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., was fourth in the women’s shot put.