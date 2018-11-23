Kawhi Leonard does the heavy lifting in Toronto Raptors' 125-107 victory over Wizards

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hangs from the basket after scoring on the Washington Wizards on Friday. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors slipped into some predictable patterns again Friday night, casually allowing some big leads to dissolve before they quickly snapped back to attention and seized the game right back.

The Washington Wizards kept it interesting by stealing the lead a few times, but ultimately the Raptors won, 125-107. They were led by 27-point, 10-rebound performance from – who else – Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors were back at home after a four-game trip in which they had gone 3-1. It was Toronto’s second win of the season over the Wizards, the same team Toronto defeated in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The victory gives the Raps an NBA-best 16-4 record, while the Wizards dropped to 6-12.

The Raptors ever-shuffling starting lineup this time included Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Jonas Valanciunas and Danny Green. It was the first ‘Welcome Toronto’ night of the season, with the team wearing its OVO City Edition white and gold uniforms and playing on its special black-and-gold themed hardwood. Drake sidled into his courtside seat fashionably late, decked in a periwinkle-blue puffy jacket.

The Raptors built a 12-point lead in the first quarter, holding John Wall without a point in the stanza, and appearing to get back the three-point mojo that had been missing the past while. Going into Friday, the Raptors were 24th of 30 NBA teams in three-point shooting efficiency at 33.8 per cent.

“We are shooting it not very well and I’m crossing my fingers and rubbing my rabbit’s foot that hopefully some of those shots start going in,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said before the game.

In the second quarter, with the Raps’ bench players in the game, the Wiz went on a 9-0 run behind scoring from Markieff Morris and lots of trips to the free throw line. The Raptors were able to recover from that and take an eight-point lead into the half.

The third quarter had some concerning moments for Toronto. The Wizards mounted another big run and took a three-point lead as Wall, Bradley Beal, and Kelly Oubre Jr. were causing havoc. The Raps were plagued by turnovers, and Siakam picked up his fourth personal foul.

Again, the Raptors were easily able to bounce back from the brief disadvantage and rebuild another comfortable lead. Leonard had a monster quarter, posting 10-points and nabbing six boards.

Lowry, who was coming off a triple-double on Wednesday night, had 15 points and nine assists on Friday. The play of Toronto’s star point guard this season has Washington’s head coach in awe.

“Kyle, it seems like he’s just ageless,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “He’s leading the league in assists; I don’t know if he’s ever done that before. You usually don’t do that at his age if you have not done it before, unless your last name is Stockton. But he’s great. He helps that team win every night with his toughness and leadership.”

The Raptors had a larger arsenal of regulars available than they had on the road. OG Anunoby was back and looking sharp despite missing the past three with a sprained wrist. He contributed 15 points – including a trio of three-pointers. C.J. Miles (adductor strain), also returned after being sidelined for five. He had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, just 1-of-7 from deep.

Fred VanVleet had 13 points, Serge Ibaka had 12, and Delon Wright added 10 to Toronto’s plentiful night.

The Raps may have improved to 43.6 per cent from three-point land on the night, however, they had 15 turnovers that cost them 22 points.

The Raptors will be back at home for another game Sunday night, when the Miami Heat come to town.