Khudobin makes 30 saves as Stars slow down Maple Leafs enough for 2-1 win

Those complete-game, consecutive wins over the Winnipeg Jets by the Toronto Maple Leafs seem a long way in the past now.

It was a familiar story again on Thursday night, as a determined opponent, this time the Dallas Stars, came into the Maple Leafs’ arena and ground their high-powered offence into the ice. The Stars slowed the Leafs down enough for a 2-1 win.

It was the Leafs’ fourth loss in their past six games and left them with a home record of 3-5. Even worse, it marked two consecutive losses since Auston Matthews was lost to a shoulder injury.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock likes to talk a lot about how hard it is to play in the NHL. He means against everybody, not just the elite teams.

Since he says it pretty much every time he gets in front of a group of reporters, it can get a little tiresome. But the Stars gave quite a demonstration of what Babcock likes to talk about. They came in sporting a lousy 1-3 road record and a so-so 6-5 record over all – including a 7-4 home loss to the Leafs back on Oct. 9 – and throttled the Leafs in taking a 2-0 lead by the five-minute mark of the third period.

“Obviously, they’re a good team," Babcock said after the game-day skate. "I think when you look at these teams every night in the league, maybe you don’t see it that way, but every night you’re going, ‘Oh, is that team ever good.’ ... It’s not like it was 10 years ago, and you knew you had a Wednesday night game you were just going to win. You’ve got to be prepared and ready.”

The Stars came out with what is now the textbook way to play the Leafs – fore-check like mad in their end and jam up the neutral zone so they can’t get their attack moving. Then jam in a chance or two of your own. It was more of what the Calgary Flames used in beating the Leafs 3-1 on Monday night.

This time, the Leafs did not meekly submit, but it was not easy going, either. Getting past the Dallas fore-checking and their close-checking in the neutral zone turned the game into a slog. There were only a handful of scoring chances in the first period (the Leafs outshot the Stars 9-7) and the Leafs had most of them but could not get anything behind goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The best chance came on a Leafs power play midway through the period. Mitch Marner made a terrific pass across the slot to John Tavares, who was at the top of the left faceoff circle. Tavares could not get his shot off quite as fast as Matthews did in the same spot on power plays before he was injured, but he still managed to rip one, off the post.

It was more of the same through the second period, only this time the Stars were a little more dominant and took the lead. It could have been worse, but, once again, Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen kept his team in the game. He stopped the Stars twice on two-on-one rushes, the second one a shorthanded effort during yet another impotent Leafs power play.

This was the one area in which the Stars did not handle the Leafs quite as well as the Flames. They gave the Leafs five power-play opportunities through the middle of the third period, snuffing out the first four.

But the Leafs managed to score on the fifth, as Patrick Marleau scored his second goal of the season early in the third period.

The Stars opened the scoring at 11:55 of the second period with a deflection. Tyler Seguin ripped a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle (the same spot where Tavares missed) that was tipped downward by linemate Jamie Benn. That was Benn’s first goal since Oct. 13 and ended a seven-game scoring drought. Incidentally, Seguin has not scored since Oct. 9, a nine-game streak. But the Stars have managed to get by without their best two players filling the nets.

Devin Shore made it 2-0 Dallas at 4:43 of the third when Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott, back in the lineup after a four-game absence, forgot to keep an eye on him in front of the net.

Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey was saluted before the game for playing in his 1,000th NHL game. He and his family received a number of gifts from the NHL and his teammates.