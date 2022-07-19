A Raptors 905 player is shown during first half NBA Development League action against the Maine Red Claws at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont., in 2015.The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate Raptors 905 have hired Eric Khoury, making him the youngest head coach in the team’s history.

The 33-year-old Khoury joined the Toronto Raptors organization in 2012 as part of the basketball operations team. He was promoted to manager of basketball operations and analytics, focusing on college players, in 2015. In 2017, he moved to the Raptors bench, serving both as an assistant coach and the director of analytics.

“We are proud of our developmental program – not only for players, but for staff as well,” 905 vice-president Courtney Charles said in a release. “Eric is a prime example of growth within our organization, and we are eager to continue developing his abilities as an NBA-calibre coach.”

In 2019, Khoury was named the lead assistant coach and offensive co-ordinator for Raptors 905.

The 905 went on to record the best record in the league in 2020, leading the G League in offensive efficiency.

Khoury helped five 905 players earn NBA call-ups before returning to the Raptors bench as an assistant coach in 2021.

“I’m honoured to be rejoining Raptors 905. I’m thankful to all the mentors I have met within the organization over the years and am excited for the opportunity ahead,” said Khoury. “I am a firm believer in the coaching philosophy and organizational culture that we have in place, and my goal is to create an environment where the players and coaching staff can contribute to winning at a high level and take that next step in their careers.”

Khoury replaces Patrick Mutombo, who’s joined the Phoenix Suns’ coaching staff.

In two seasons with the 905, Mutombo finished with a 36-11 record while leading his team to back-to-back conference finals appearances.

Raptors GM Bobby Webster said Khoury has a unique background that combines a love for the game with a postgraduate degree in engineering.

“He’s dedicated himself to coaching the last five-plus years and I think that experience and perspective, along with a real commitment to player development, will help him flourish as head coach of Raptors 905,” Webster said.

Khoury is a Toronto native and graduated from the University of Toronto with a bachelor of applied science in aerospace engineering and a master of applied science in experimental fluid dynamics.