 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa

Manchester, England
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish reacts during a game on Feb. 13, 2021.

Neil Hall/Reuters

Premier League champion Manchester City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

City paid a fee of £100-million ($174.1-million), Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed. That’s the most ever paid by a Premier League club.

The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract with manager Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Story continues below advertisement

“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said in a team statement. “To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.”

The previous record fee was the €105-million ($155.3-million) that Manchester United paid Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016.

Addressing Villa supporters, Purslow said in a video Thursday that the team set Grealish’s price at £100-million last year when they extended his contract. Several teams expressed interest this summer, he said, but below the target.

“We simply refused to entertain those approaches. Finally, Manchester City notified us that they would be willing to pay the £100-million it would take to trigger this clause,” Purslow said. “Ultimately, [Grealish] said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now.”

The Birmingham-born Grealish had spent his whole career with Villa, with one season on loan to lower-tier Notts County in 2013-14, and now joins a formidable midfield with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and others.

“Everyone knows how much I admire Kevin. It’s going to be a dream come true to play alongside him,” Grealish told club media. “Competing for trophies, for major trophies is something that I wanted to do. … Playing in the Champions League was a massive thing for me – I haven’t done that yet.”

Grealish said the 21-year-old Foden is “like a little brother. When you have a connection with someone off the pitch, you can transfer that onto the pitch as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

The attacking midfielder was a bit of a late bloomer as a superstar, only debuting for England in September, 2020. He originally played for Ireland at youth levels before switching to England in 2015.

Easily recognizable with his swept-back hair and bulging calf muscles, Grealish carries the ball superbly and with such pace and directness that it is no surprise he is constantly fouled.

“Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football. “His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City,” he continued. “Our style and his style are a perfect match.”

Grealish was part of England’s team in the European Championship, though mostly as a substitute – and fan favorite. England lost to Italy in the final.

Grealish will wear the No. 10 shirt, which became available when striker Sergio Aguero left the club for Barcelona.

Story continues below advertisement

The playmaker made his Premier League debut in May, 2014. Villa later slipped into the second-tier Championship, but Grealish helped the squad win promotion after the 2018-19 season. The team finished 11th last season.

Grealish scored 32 goals and compiled 43 assists in 213 appearances for Villa.

City kicks off the new season at Tottenham on Aug. 15.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies