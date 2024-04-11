Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling’s season-ending Players’ Championship with a 7-4 win over Sweden’s Isabella Wrana in Thursday’s early draw.

Homan’s Ottawa rink had back-to-back one-point steals in the sixth and seventh ends to come out on top in what had been a back-and-forth affair up to that point. Wrana fell to 2-1.

Homan improved to 3-0, which was tied for first in the women’s standings with Silvana Tirinzoni. The Swiss skip was slated to face Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., in Thursday’s second draw.

In other Draw 8 results, Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher (1-2) rode a three-point fifth end to a 5-3 win over Scotland’s Bruce Mouat (2-1), Scotland’s Ross Whyte scored five over the first two ends in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg’s Matt Dunstone (1-2) and Kim Eunjung (2-1) posted an 8-1 rout of Gim Eun-ji (2-1) in a showdown of South Korean squads.

Homan, who led Canada to a world women’s curling title last month, was scheduled to face Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in Thursday’s fourth and final draw in a rematch of this year’s Canadian women’s championship final.

Jones, a six-time Canadian champion, two-time world champion, Olympic gold medallist and 17-time Grand Slam winner, is stepping away from four-player curling after this tournament.