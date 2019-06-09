Ricky Leutele, Andrew Dixon help lead Wolfpack win, two days after team’s CEO steps down in racism scandal

Ricky Leutele scored two tries and Andrew Dixon scored his 10th try in 10 games as the Toronto Wolfpack defeated Swinton Lions 34-14 on Sunday in rugby league play.
Adam Sidlow, Bob Beswick and Chase Stanley also scored tries for the Wolfpack, leading the second-tier Betfred Championship with a 15-1-0 record.
Mike Butt had a pair of tries for Swinton, which is 12th in the 14-team league at 4-12-0. Rob Fairclough also scored a try.
Toronto was without Australian forward Darcy Lussick, who remained in immigration limbo as of Saturday. The 29-year-old Lussick was barred from returning to Britain last Monday by the U.K. Border Agency after a trip to Europe.
A club spokesman said Saturday that Lussick was still in Australia with the club, hoping he would be back for the games in Canada.
Sunday’s game was the Wolfpack’s first since chief executive officer and chairman David Argyle stepped down on Friday in a racism scandal stemming from Toronto’s home game against Swinton on April 28.
Over the weekend, the governing body of English rugby league confirmed that it was first notified of an alleged incident on May 7.
Swinton Lions prop Jose Kenga went on social media this week to accuse Argyle of racism in the wake of the Lions’ 52-10 loss in Toronto on April 28. After approaching a teammate speaking to Argyle, Kenga says Argyle looked at him and said, “Do they allow black people in Swinton?” and then laughed.
Kenga said he told Argyle, “You can’t say that in this day and age," then "he just laughed, brushed it off and handed over a drink token to me.”
Argyle subsequently issued an apology first and then an open letter in which he said he was stepping down as CEO and chairman.
“I leave with a heavy heart as I have disgraced rugby and my family which I love,” the Toronto-based Australian mining and resources entrepreneur wrote in the letter to Wolfpack fans on Friday.
In between his two statements on the matter, the Rugby Football League opened an investigation into the matter.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach to racist behaviour of any type,” it said.
Kenga subsequently wondered openly why the RFL had taken so long to respond, saying he had raised the matter immediately after the incident and “had followed protocol.”
On Saturday, the RFL said it was verbally notified on May 7.
“The RFL sought written statements, with an agreement that pending receipt of those the matter would remain confidential,” a spokesman said. “The RFL received those statements on Thursday evening [the same evening as Jose Kenga’s original tweet]. An investigation was opened the following morning.”