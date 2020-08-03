 Skip to main content
Toronto Wolfpack mulling separate offers as it looks for new ownership

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Toronto Wolfpack majority owner David Argyle is seen at a practice at Lamport Stadium, in Toronto, on Sept. 12, 2018.

The Canadian Press

Majority owner David Argyle plans to step away from the Toronto Wolfpack with the transatlantic rugby league team, currently in limbo, entertaining new ownership offers.

Wolfpack president and CEO Bob Hunter says the Wolfpack are mulling over separate offers, one from North America and the other from the United Kingdom.

The news comes in the wake of news that Betfred Super League has terminated Toronto’s participation agreement following its withdrawal from the competition last month.

The Wolfpack would now have to enter into a new participation agreement before being able to play in the competition in 2021. While that can be done, the Toronto franchise would likely have to provide assurances about its sustainability.

Citing the global pandemic, the Wolfpack announced July 20 that they could not afford to take part in the remainder of the Super League season. Argyle said his players were free to negotiate with other clubs for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Play resumed Sunday with the Super League down to 11 teams.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

