Open this photo in gallery: New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko looks to pass against the New Jersey Devils on May 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J.The Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators are an exciting, young team and Vladimir Tarasenko wants to be part of what he thinks is an exciting future.

Tarasenko, who recently signed a one-year, $5-million deal with the Senators, had considered numerous options but felt Ottawa provided him the best opportunity.

“I like that it’s a young team and hungry to win,” Tarasenko said Tuesday in a video conference call with media. “With the ownership change and talking to the coach, the general manager and the guys it seems like they’re really ready to make the next step and I’m very happy to be part of it, at least for one more year.”

In addition to on-ice potential, Tarasenko felt Ottawa was the right fit for his family.

Tarasenko will play in a Canadian market for the first time in his career. He knows that means increased scrutiny.

He says he’s not only up for the challenge, but looking forward to it.

“We’re excited about the chance to play in Canada because we heard some stories and how people love hockey,” said Tarasenko.

“Of course, I’m nervous a little bit, but I’m pretty sure when I get there and settle down and get a house, I think I will be ready to help the team as much as I can.”

Alex DeBrincat’s departure in a trade to the Detroit Red Wings left the Senators in need of a top-six forward who could play meaningful minutes.

The 31-year-old Tarasenko believes he can more than fill that void.

He may not be at the same level he was two years ago when he posted career highs in assists (48) and points (82), but he will be a solid addition to Ottawa’s already impressive top-six forward group, which includes Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Josh Norris, Dominik Kubalik.

Drake Batherson will also be looking to be part of the group, which should make for an interesting battle.

A number of Senators have already reached out to Tarasenko and added him to the team’s group chat, which makes him feel welcomed and part of the team.

The Senators missed the playoffs by six points last season, but attracted a lot of attention and Tarasenko took notice.

“It’s very exciting when you have some challenges ahead of you,” said the Russian winger. “I’m very excited to be part of it and maybe share my experience what I had in previous years and help the team make the next step and win more games and make the playoffs.”

Tarasenko scored a combined 18 goals and 32 assists for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers last season.

He had three goals and one assist in seven playoff games for the Rangers in their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.

“Vladimir’s a natural goal scorer,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement when the player signed last week.

“He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offence for him and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we’re thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup.”

The 11-year veteran brings plenty of experience and has lived the rigours of a Stanley Cup run.

The St. Louis Blues looked like playoff longshots early in the 2018-19 season, but won the Stanley Cup.

This could be a one-and-done deal for both the Senators and Tarasenko.

He’ll likely want a multi-year contract next year, as it could be his last contract. If it looks like Ottawa won’t make the playoffs, the Senators could move the winger at the trade deadline.

In many ways it’s an ideal scenario for the Senators as Tarasenko will have plenty of incentive to be at his best as he keeps an eye on his future, and Ottawa can part ways with him at the end of the season if things don’t work out.

Tarasenko spoke to media Tuesday from Florida. He’ll make his away to Ottawa later this summer and prepare for his family to join him.