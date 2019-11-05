 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Wolfpack mum on report that rugby star Sonny Bill Williams’ next stop is Toronto

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sonny Bill Williams of New Zealand looks on from the bench during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Bronze Final match between New Zealand and Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Nov. 01, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The Sonny Bill Williams to Toronto move continues to pick up speed.

The BBC reported Tuesday that the All Blacks star is set to join the Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, multi-million-dollar deal. The transatlantic rugby league team had little to say about the report, however.

“At this present time, we still have nothing to confirm,” a Wolfpack spokesman said.

Story continues below advertisement

But the club’s interest in the 34-year-old Williams, a star in both rugby codes – union and league – has been well-documented this year.

In February, Wolfpack majority owner David Argyle confirmed that his team had had “active negotiations” with Williams’ agent. Wolfpack chairman and interim CEO Bob Hunter said last week that discussions were continuing.

“We’d obviously be extremely excited about landing a player of that calibre and that notoriety,” Hunter said at the time. “It would make such a big difference.”

The Wolfpack make their debut in the top-tier Super League in February after winning promotion in October in their third season. Signing a star like Williams would help them kick off life in the Northern Hemisphere’s top rugby league circuit with a bang.

Williams is a rugby icon who has represented New Zealand internationally in both rugby union and rugby league. He was part of the New Zealand rugby sevens team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, partially rupturing an Achilles tendon in the All Blacks’ first match.

Williams, whose resume also includes an unbeaten stint as a heavyweight pro boxer, is fresh off the All Blacks’ third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Wolfpack started life in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, winning promotion to the second-tier Betfred Championship in its first season. It won promotion to the top-tier Super League in October with a 24-6 win over Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game.

Story continues below advertisement

Like Major League Soccer, English rugby league has a salary cap with a partial exemption for marquee players. In rugby league, the salary cap was two million pounds ($3.38 million) in 2019. Teams can have two marquee players with each of their salary cap hits restricted to 150,000 pounds ($251,815).

Toronto’s marquee players in 2019 were Australian forward Darcy Lussick and Samoan international back Ricky Leutele.

At six foot three and some 238 pounds, Williams is a powerful runner whose ability to off-load the ball in a tackle extends attacks.

He has won two rugby league championships in Australia’s NRL.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter