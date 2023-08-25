Open this photo in gallery: T.J. Tahid of Vancouver FCPhoto illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo: Beau Chevalier/Vancouver FC

Every once in a while, a teacher at Vancouver’s Maple Ridge Secondary will approach T.J. Tahid and ask him about sports. He’s a strapping young guy. Maybe he’d be interested in trying out for track, or basketball, or anything really?

Tahid, a Grade 10 student, lets them down easy.

“I tell them I’m actually a professional player.”

And they say?

“Oh wow. That’s cool.”

Tahid signed his first contract with Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League this year. He did it two weeks after his 16th birthday. He made his debut the next day.

Though still preposterously young, his coach, Afshin Ghotbi, believes he has the ability “to reach the highest level of the global game.”

WEEKEND WITH

Tahid says his five-year plan is to be playing at a top European team (his personal preference – Arsenal. But he’ll settle for Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund).

That’s tomorrow. Today, he may be the only pro in the world who still has to share a bedroom with his little brother.

What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

See everyone in the world peaceful. No wars. Everyone’s just happy all the time. No drama.

Your greatest fear?

Losing my family.

What’s something about yourself you dislike?

My eyesight in my right eye.

There’s a problem with it?

It’s just not as good as the left eye.

What do you dislike in others?

I don’t like people who brag; who are too boastful. I like humble people.

What living person do you most admire?

My dad. He’s been my coach, helps me with school. He helps me with everything.

What’s your greatest extravagance?

Shoes.

Tell me about these shoes.

I have a small collection right now, but I have money coming in so it’s more tempting to keep buying. I had some come in last night. I like shoes.

What came in last night?

The Nike Hot Step Air Terra NOCTA – Drake’s shoe.

How much are we talking?

Two fifty.

That seems pretty reasonable.

Is there a word or phrase you think you overuse?

Yo. Saying ‘yo’ all the time. Like, ‘Yo, come here.’ Or, ‘Yo, what’s the name of that?’

When and where were you happiest?

Back home in my dad’s village [in Ghana]. I see a bunch of people living – not in poverty, but not as well as I’ve lived, and I see how happy they are. That makes me happy and grateful for all the things I have.

What talent would you most like to have?

Maybe magic? Being a magician.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

So far? Youngest signing in CPL history. Youngest goal scorer. Starter, team of the week …

Basically youngest everything.

Yeah, I guess.

Where would you most like to live?

I’m happy with where I live. B.C.’s beautiful. So, yeah, I like here.

Do you have a room in your parents’ house or …?

I share with my brother still.

What’s your brother’s name?

Jamil. We share. He’s 12. Turning 13 this year.

That’s a difficult age to live with.

Yeah.

What’s your most treasured possession?

The jersey I debuted in.

What do you most value in a friend?

Trust. Loyalty.

What are your favourite names?

My favourite name is – I don’t know if you’ve seen it – it was like a video, longest name in Africa is Ovuvuevuevue Enyetuenwuevue Ugbemugbem Osas. That’s probably my favourite name.

Is there a historical figure you identify with?

I like a lot of the Black historical figures in the sixties and seventies – Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, those guys.

Favourite fictional hero?

Superman.

What’s your motto?

All day I train football; all night I dream about football.