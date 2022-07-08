Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game.

Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues.

The AL starting lineup includes Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Boston third baseman Rafael Devers and Kirk behind the plate. Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees joined Judge and Trout in the outfield, while Ohtani was voted in as designated hitter.

Ohtani became the first two-way all-star last year when he was voted the AL DH, then was picked for the pitching staff and started on the mound.

Judge and Stanton will become the first Yankees teammates to start in the outfield together since Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988.

NL starters include Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Chisholm at second, Turner at shortstop, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado and an outfield of Betts, Acuna and San Francisco’s Joc Pederson.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper was elected at DH but will be replaced in the starting lineup after breaking his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. Harper earned his seventh All-Star selection, his sixth as a starter.

Trout was picked for the 10th time, his ninth as a starter. Altuve and Goldschmidt earned their eighth All-Star trips and Stanton was picked for the fifth time but the first since Miami traded him to the Yankees ahead of the 2018 season.

In addition to Chisholm and Kirk, Anderson, Peterson and Turner were elected for their first All-Star starts.

Stanton beat Toronto’s George Springer 22 per cent to 20 per cent for the final AL outfield spot after finishing fourth, just behind Springer, in the opening round. Ohtani defeated Houston’s Yordan Alvarez 52 per cent to 48 per cent at DH.

Machado edged the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado 51 per cent to 49 per cent at NL third base, and Turner beat out Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

Chisholm got 59 pe cent of the NL second base vote after finishing second to the Braves’ Ozzie Albies in the first round.

Devers received 60 per cent at third base in the AL after finishing second to Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez in the opening round.

Goldschmidt earned a $250,000 bonus for his selection, Altuve, Harper, Stanton and Trout get $50,000 each, and Anderson receives $25,000.

The first phase of voting ran from June 8-30 and the second phase from Tuesday until Friday.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred added a 33rd player to each roster Friday, selecting Albert Pujols of St. Louis and Miguel Cabrera of Detroit for career achievements.