Texas Rangers out fielders Josh Smith, left, Leody Taveras, center, and Bubba Thompson dance together after the final out of the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.LM Otero/The Associated Press

Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak.

“We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as a group.”

Perez (11-6) ended a personal two-game losing streak, which equalled his longest of the season. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked two. Toronto went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against him as he lowered his ERA to 2.77.

“I’m not thinking about numbers, I’m not thinking about `Win the game by myself.’” Perez said. “I’m just thinking `Win the game as a teammate.’”

Garcia launched a fastball down the left-field line into the second deck off Yusei Kikuchi, the second of five Jays relievers, for his 24th of the season. It was the fifth time this season that he has homered in consecutive games, the first time since July 24-25.

Leody Taveras hit a solo homer for Texas in the eighth inning.

Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save in four chances.

Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Trevor Richards (3-2), the Jays’ opener for a bullpen game. Richards struck out leadoff batter Marcus Semien, the only batter he retired. Nathaniel Lowe doubled home Corey Seager, and Richards departed after 26 pitches with the bases loaded.

Teoscar Hernandez, who returned to Toronto’s active roster from the paternity list, went 2 for 3 with a sixth-inning double that scored Bo Bichette.

David Phelps retired all four batters that he faced, the first of three Jays relievers to throw shutout ball.

Phelps is looking forward to this week’s home games against Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

“We’ve spent the entire season in a playoff spot. We know what we’re capable of,” Phelps said. “If we can keep winning series, we’re going to be in a really good spot.”

Schneider had not announced his rotation for the Tampa Bay series at home.

Rays reliever Raley to miss Canada trip

Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley will miss the Rays’ five-game, four-day series at Toronto because players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Raley will be the only player not making the trip. Raley will lose US$93,407 of his US$4.25-million salary during the series, which runs from Monday to Thursday. He forfeited the same amount when he missed the Rays’ first series at Toronto this year, from June 30 to July 3, bringing his total loss to US$186,814. A 34-year-old left-hander, Raley is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and six saves in 52 appearances this season. Unvaccinated foreigners cannot enter Canada. MLB and the players’ association agreed that players unable to enter the country be placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod

PITTSBURGH St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

Chisox manager La Russa has pacemaker

OAKLAND Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he’ll return to run the team. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team. The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with the Associated Press after discussing his health before Chicago’s series finale against the Athletics. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue.