Blue Jays get closer Ken Giles back from injured list

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has been reinstated from the 45-day injured list and was active for Friday’s home game against the New York Mets.
Giles has been on the injured list since suffering a right forearm strain on the opening weekend of the 60-game season in late July.
Giles was 23-of-24 in save situations last year with a 1.87 earned-run average.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays selected the contract of catching prospect Alejandro Kirk to the active roster.
Kirk, 21, has not played above Class A for the Blue Jays organization since being signed as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2016.
The Blue Jays also made a pitching change, calling up right-hander Jacob Waguespack from the club’s alternate training site. Righty Sean Reid-Foley heads to the site in Rochester, N.Y., to make room for Waguespack.
Catcher Caleb Joseph and outfielder Billy McKinney have been designated for assignment.