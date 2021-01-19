 Skip to main content
Blue Jays reportedly sign right-handed pitcher Chatwood

The Canadian Press
Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on July 24, 2019. The Blue Jays have reportedly signed Chatwood to a one-year deal.

The Toronto Blue Jays added another arm to their roster on Monday.

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood, pending a physical.

The MLB Network was first to report that Toronto has reached an agreement with the free agent, with the deal reportedly being for one year and US$3-million according to Sportsnet.

The 31-year-old Chatwood started five games for the Chicago Cubs in 2020, going 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings before getting derailed with various injuries, including a right forearm strain that shut him down for the second half of the season.

Chatwood, from Redlands, Cal., is 51-57 with a 4.40 ERA over nine seasons split between Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Cubs.

He made his debut with the Angels as a 21-year-old in 2011 before getting traded to the Rockies at the end of his only season with the club that drafted him.

Chatwood spent the next five seasons in Colorado, before signing a three-year $38 million deal with Chicago in 2017.

Chatwood, who has been a starter for the majority of his career but has served as a reliever when needed, missed most of 2014 and all of 2015 following Tommy John surgery.

