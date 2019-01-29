 Skip to main content

Blue Jays sign infielder Freddy Galvis to one-year deal

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Freddy Galvis is congratulated after scoring during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on Sept. 30, 2018 in San Diego, Calif.

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent infielder Freddy Galvis to a one-year contract.

The deal, announced by the team Tuesday, is worth US$4 million and includes a club option for the 2020 season.

Galvis batted .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, and 13 home runs in 162 games for the San Diego Padres last season.

A seven-year veteran, Galvis has batted .246 with a .290 on-base percentage over 804 major league games. The 29-year-old has 65 career homers and 300 runs batted in.

Toronto designated right-handed reliever Danny Barnes for assignment to make room for Galvis on the 40-man roster.

Galvis, a native of Venezuela, spent his first six major league seasons with Philadelphia before being traded to the Padres in December 2017.

He has played all 162 regular-season games in each of the last two years.

