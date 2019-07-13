 Skip to main content

Baseball Grichuk's glove, bat help Toronto Blue Jays hold off Yankees 2-1

Charles O'Brien
New York
The Associated Press
Toronto centre fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.

The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge’s fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury’s glove.

With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.

Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.

Grichuk’s bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5). Adam Ottavino relieved and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a double steal set up Grichuk’s hit.

Biagini relieved with two outs in the fifth, and a single by Judge and a walk to Voit loaded the bases. Gary Sanchez hit a liner up the middle and Grichuk rushed in to make a diving catch.

The Blue Jays got eight hits, and Grichuk was the only Toronto player with two.

Happ, plagued by the home run in his first full season with Yankees, didn’t allow a ball to leave the park for the second straight start.

The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. They were last shut out on June 30, 2018, in a game in which Boston’s Chris Sale pitched one-hit ball for seven innings.

The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

