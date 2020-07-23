 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Guerrero Jr. goes deep to help Jays beat Red Sox 2-0 in exhibition finale

Boston
The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero (27) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on July 22, 2020.

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., went deep and starter Trent Thornton pitched three shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Wednesday in rain-shortened exhibition action.

Guerrero took a 3-2 pitch from lefty Brian Johnson over the Green Monster in left field with Cavan Biggio aboard for two runs in the top of the fourth inning, breaking open a scoreless game that was called off in the middle of the fifth because of weather.

Thornton allowed just one hit and struck out three with no walks, facing a total of 10 batters before giving way to Shun Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi gave up one hit in an inning of relief.

Boston starter Zack Godley didn’t allow a hit, with one walk and two strikeouts before Johnson came on for two innings.

Jays shortstop Bo Bichette made a highlight-reel play in the field when he dove towards the hole towards third to snag a grounder before getting up and throwing to first to get J.D. Martinez by a stride in the bottom of the third.

Toronto travels to Tampa Bay to face the Rays in the season opener for both clubs on Friday.

