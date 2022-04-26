Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo (left) greets left fielder Raimel Tapia after he drove in the winning run against the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 6-5 on April 26, 2022.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his postgame comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night.

“I feel like dropping F-bombs because it’s pretty cool what happened,” Montoyo said with a laugh.

George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for their sixth win in seven games.

“It was a full team effort, it was great to see,” a beaming Montoyo said. “Everybody had something to do for us to win this game.”

A rather dull, plodding affair turned in the eighth inning when Boston scored four runs off Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia.

Boston’s Jake Diekman entered the ninth with a three-run cushion but gave up back-to-back doubles to Tapia and Santiago Espinal. Two strikeouts followed before Springer turned on a fastball for his fourth homer of the year and 200th of his career.

“I was just honestly trying to extend the inning,” Springer said. “I was hoping I could hit something hard and get to first base. I know who’s up behind me. I was able to hit a homer there.”

Jordan Romano (1-1) retired the Red Sox in order in the 10th inning to set the stage for the meat of Toronto’s order in the bottom half.

With Bo Bichette on second base to start the extra frame, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was intentionally walked and Alejandro Kirk loaded the bases with another walk.

After Matt Barnes (0-1) struck out Matt Chapman, Matt Strahm came on and Tapia fouled off five pitches before finally lifting a fly ball to left field that scored Bichette.

“No matter what the score is, you feel like if we’re close to it towards the end of the game we’re going to have a shot,” said Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, who threw six strong innings.

Boston (7-11) has dropped four in a row and six of its last seven.

Gausman struck out nine and allowed four hits and an unearned run, trimming his earned-run average to 2.19 from 2.89.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta, a Victoria native, struck out six over 4⅔ innings. He gave up three hits, walked four batters and allowed two earned runs.

“Nick pitched great, everyone pitched great, the hitters scored when they had to,” Diekman said. “I should be able to hold a three-run lead.”

Announced attendance was 22,611. The game took three hours 47 minutes to play.

Making progress

Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernandez participated in batting practice as he continues to make progress after suffering a left oblique strain a couple weeks ago.

Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm inflammation) and right-hander Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) threw bullpen sessions Tuesday, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said in his pre-game availability.

Tight hammy

Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., was not in the starting lineup after dealing with some hamstring tightness on Monday night.

He came on as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning Tuesday but struck out. Gurriel stayed in the game at first base.

Big bats

Entering Tuesday’s games, the Blue Jays led the major leagues with 25 homers on the season.

Guerrero, who served as designated hitter on Tuesday, leads the team with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Wacha Wacha

Right-handers are scheduled to square off Wednesday night. Toronto will send Ross Stripling (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound against Boston’s Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.88).