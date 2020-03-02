 Skip to main content

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Matt Shoemaker looks good in return

Dunedin, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws in the bullpen at the team's spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 16, 2020.

Steve Nesius/The Canadian Press

Toronto right-hander Matt Shoemaker enjoyed a strong return from a long-term knee injury, leading the Blue Jays to a 4-0 pre-season win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Shoemaker struck out five and gave up just one hit in a 2 ⅔-inning spring start

The 33-year-old Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 earned-run average last year before suffering the injury in his first season with the Blue Jays.

Toronto catcher Danny Janssen opened the scoring Monday with a two-run homer in the second.

Third baseman Brandon Drury added an RBI single and Forrest Wall scored the fourth run on a passed ball.

Right-hander Trent Thornton, battling for a spot in the Toronto rotation, didn’t give up a hit in three innings of relief.

Six Toronto pitchers allowed a total of three hits.

The Blue Jays (6-2-2) have an off day Tuesday before returning to action Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla.

