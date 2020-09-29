 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Rowdy Tellez on team’s 28-man roster for wild-card series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez hits a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, on Sept. 6, 2020, in Boston.

The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays included slugger Rowdy Tellez on the team’s 28-man roster for their best-of-three wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The first baseman hasn’t played since suffering a right knee strain three weeks ago. Tellez was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Matt Shoemaker was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays in Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Game 2 was set for Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, would be played Thursday.

Tellez had eight homers and 23 RBIs over 35 games in the regular season.

Right-handed reliever Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., who has been on the IL for a month with a finger strain, was not on the list.

Pitchers T.J. Zeuch, Shun Yamaguchi and Tanner Roark also did not make the cut for this round.

