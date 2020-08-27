 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Blue Jays-Red Sox game postponed as teams choose not to play, protesting police violence

BUFFALO
The Canadian Press
Francisco Cervelli of the Miami Marlins stretches in front of a Black Lives Matter sign before an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field on Aug. 11, 2020, in Buffalo.

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays-Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball game on Thursday night has been postponed in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last weekend.

The Red Sox and Jays put out a joint statement to announce the decision, about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The decision was made after Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who is Black, said he would not play, according to multiple media reports.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox played the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night in Buffalo, N.Y., after the NBA started a string of postponements across all sports just over an hour before first pitch as the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court.

Multiple reports indiciated at least three other Major League Baseball games would not be played Thursday.

The league postponed three of its games on Wednesday.

Toronto is scheduled to start a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night in Buffalo.

The Blue Jays are playing most of their home games in Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic after the federal government quashed a plan for the team to play at Rogers Centre.


This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
