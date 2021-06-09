Vaughn helps White Sox rally past Blue Jays 6-1

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Vaughn helps White Sox rally past Blue Jays 6-1

Jay Cohen
CHICAGO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marcus Semien of the Toronto Blue Jays is picked off at second base by Nick Madrigal of the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a game at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 8, 2021 in Chicago, Ill. The White Sox beat the Blue Jays 6-1.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Shut out by Robbie Ray for most of the game, Chicago got on the board on Vaughn’s fifth homer and then broke it open with five runs in the eighth.

After Vaughn made it 2-1 with a bases-loaded fly ball to deep center against Trent Thornton (1-2), Adam Eaton drove in Yermin Mercedes with a pinch-hit single. Leury Garcia added a two-run triple, and Tim Anderson capped the rally with a sac fly.

Story continues below advertisement

Garrett Crochet (2-2) got three outs for the win as the AL Central leaders moved a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

Toronto went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base in the opener of a seven-game trip, wasting a terrific performance by Ray.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached three times for the Blue Jays on a single and two walks. Dante Bichette had two hits and a leaping grab on Jose Abreu’s liner to shortstop in the fourth.

Ray carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh and fanned Yasmani Grandal for the first out. But Vaughn followed with a drive to right-center, chasing the left-hander after 102 pitches.

Chicago then loaded the bases on two walks and a single, but Rafael Dolis escaped the jam when he threw a called third strike past Yoan Moncada.

Ray allowed five hits and walked none in his first career appearance against the White Sox. He leads the Blue Jays with 82 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings this season.

Toronto put at least two runners on in four of the first five innings, but Jonathan Davis’ sacrifice fly in the second accounted for its only run against Carlos Rodon.

Story continues below advertisement

Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk struck out with runners at the corners in the first. Grichuk bounced into an inning-ending double play in the third. With two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth, Hernandez flied to center on a 3-0 pitch.

Rodon allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, and C Riley Adams was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Adams went 1 for 3 in his first big league game. ... OF George Springer (quad strain) traveled with the team to Chicago, and manager Charlie Montoyo said the plan was to have Springer work out on the field before the series opener. ... 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) homered Sunday in his first rehab game with Buffalo.

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said RHP Michael Kopech (strained left hamstring) is feeling better. Kopech hasn’t appeared in a game since May 26. “I think you’re looking for, when he throws or runs, that he doesn’t feel anything,” La Russa said. “I still think he’s got a little pinch in there that’s holding him back some, but he’s making progress.” ... LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) tossed two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.23 ERA) faces Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.86) on Wednesday night. Lynn is looking for his fourth straight win, part of a terrific start in his first year with the White Sox. Manoah allowed four runs and four hits over 3 1/3 innings in his second career start Wednesday against Miami.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies