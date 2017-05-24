The Toronto Blue Jays placed Anthony Alford on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a wrist injury and recalled fellow outfielder Dwight Smith from triple-A Buffalo.

Alford picked up his first big-league hit in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. He hit a pinch-hit double in the seventh inning off reliever Rob Scahill.

Alford suffered a left hamate fracture, the Blue Jays announced before Wednesday’s matinee at Milwaukee. The hamate is a wedge-shaped carpal bone on the outside of the wrist.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Alford suffered the injury.

He remained in Tuesday’s game after his pinch-hit appearance. Alford recorded one more at-bat and played three innings in the outfield.

Smith played in two games with the Blue Jays earlier this season. He has a .316 batting average with four homers and 21 RBIs over 38 games with the Bisons.

Alford joins J.A. Happ, Francisco Liriano, Aaron Sanchez, Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, Darrell Ceciliani and Steve Pearce on the Jays’ 10-day disabled list.

The Jays have already sent 14 players to the DL this season, which has not yet concluded its second month of play.

