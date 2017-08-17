Chase Marshall had a pair of home runs and five RBIs as Canada opened the 71st edition of the Little League World Series with a 12-2 rout of Europe-Africa on Thursday.

Marshall’s second homer of the game came in a seven-run third inning for the Canadians (1-0), who are represented by White Rock, B.C. The game was completed after just four innings.

Robert Orr went 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Ty Fluet was 3 for 3 with three runs scored for Canada, which outhit the European champions from Emilia, Italy 12-3.

Starter Reece Usselman pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Marshall came on in relief and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Canada. He gave up one run on one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

The Canadians next game is on Sunday. They face the Latin America champions from Maracaibo, Venezuela (1-0).

Sixteen teams are competing for the Little League title. The White Rock-South Surrey Little League squad cruised through the Canadian Regional Tournament to earn the right to represent at the event. They went 8-0 and downed Mirabel, Que., from the Diamond Baseball League in the Canadian championship.

