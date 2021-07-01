After years of heartache, the ball is finally bouncing the Suns’ way

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

After years of heartache, the ball is finally bouncing the Suns’ way

Marc Stein
The New York Times
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul celebrates toward fans as time runs out in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the game 130-103 to take the series 4-2.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Chris Paul was on the floor for only four of six games in the Western Conference finals, then revealed after the game of his life that he had a new wrist injury. Devin Booker reluctantly wore a plastic face shield over his broken nose for three games until he finally ditched it.

Paul, Booker and the Phoenix Suns achieved West supremacy late Wednesday, finally finishing off the short-handed and stubborn Los Angeles Clippers, but the Suns felt the strain. Phoenix needed Paul’s near-flawless 41 points, eight assists and zero turnovers in its 130-103 Game 6 win, partly because the team was not whole: After shooting 70 per cent from the field and 53 per cent on three-pointers for the series, Cam Johnson was unexpectedly scratched because of illness.

No longer, then, can the Suns’ success simply be rationalized as the work of the league’s healthiest contender, as it was by skeptics (and Las Vegas oddsmakers) for much of the regular season. After eliminating the Clippers four games to two, Phoenix proceeds to the NBA Finals far from intact.

Story continues below advertisement

If you prefer instead to brand the Suns as this season’s luckiest contender, given the various stars Phoenix was spared from facing en route to just the third finals berth in the club’s 53-season history, that’s a different discussion. Downgrade their championship worthiness, if you wish, based on the absence of the L.A. Lakers’ Anthony Davis for 2½ games in the first round. Or the total unavailability of Denver’s Jamal Murray in the second round and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in the conference finals.

There is certainly a strong case to be made that the Suns would not be headed to a title shot next week, against Milwaukee or Atlanta, without those absences. Just know this: Phoenix may be the franchise least likely to apologize.

“You never know if you’re going to be in these positions,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

After the Suns’ rout of the Clippers, the coach was reflecting on the nine-year gap between coaching Paul for one season in New Orleans and reuniting with him in Phoenix. Williams hadn’t been a first-time conference champion for even a half-hour when he told reporters that “you just realize it’s a blessing.”

There’s too much painful Suns history to feel otherwise, dating all the way to the coin flip in 1969 that allowed Milwaukee to draft Lew Alcindor, the future Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, leaving Phoenix to select Neal Walk.

These Suns who just reached the championship round are the first team in league history to do so after missing the playoffs for 10 – yes, 10 – consecutive seasons. Long-suffering basketball devotees in the desert are also apt to insist the decade that preceded the drought was even more excruciating, because of copious amounts of playoff agony endured by the Seven Seconds or Less Suns, led by Steve Nash and coach Mike D’Antoni. That period left a franchise, and its fan base, fearful that it might forever be married to heartbreak.

“We’ve seen the bottom – the bottom of the bottom for multiple years,” Booker said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rick Welts, who this week completed a championship-filled decade with the Golden State Warriors, is equally sympathetic. In his last days before stepping down as team president of the Warriors, having enjoyed all of their recent titles from close range, Welts had been keeping an eye on his old team. He has retained a deep fondness for the Suns after working as their president from 2002-11.

Even after three championship rings and five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals in the Bay Area, Welts said he still couldn’t stomach the league’s decision to suspend Amar’e Stoudemire and Boris Diaw in a second-round series against San Antonio in 2007. Stoudemire and Diaw received suspensions for Game 5 for leaving the bench to check on Nash, who had been hip-checked into the scorer’s table by the Spurs’ Robert Horry late in Game 4. Welts said this week, nearly 15 years later, that he continues to believe the rulings “changed the outcome of the playoffs.”

Yet with each passing day in these playoffs – with an assist from that inviting landscape that has opened up so wide because of injuries – this season’s Suns look like the team equipped to finally heal some of those wounds. Or maybe help fade some of the lingering scars from the 2005 playoffs. During that run, Joe Johnson sustained a broken eye socket, at a time when Phoenix had what many regarded as its strongest team of the Nash era.

“I have lost my voice rooting for them in at least two games so far,” Welts said. “So excited.”

No one quite knew it at the time, but the Suns’ improbable rise began when, before the 2019-20 season, Williams chose Phoenix over the L.A. Lakers’ job to work with Booker and Deandre Ayton, whom Phoenix selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. What followed was an 8-0 run last summer in the Walt Disney World bubble in Florida, and then the November acquisition of Paul. With Paul, Booker and Ayton all meshing so well under Williams, Phoenix is a ridiculous 71-25 when you combine its bubble, regular-season and playoff records since July, 2020.

Yet Booker, still not sorry, made it clear he won’t be satisfied unless the Suns go one round further and fully capitalize on the glorious opportunity they’ve been given. Especially considering the uncertain health of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is nice and all,” Booker said, “but we’re going for the Larry for sure.”

He was referring to the Larry O’Brien championship trophy. Having shed that pesky face shield, at risk to his exposed nose but for the benefit of peak vision, Booker must see it clearly: Phoenix may never have a better opportunity to win it all.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies