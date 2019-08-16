 Skip to main content

Canada beats Australia 90-70 in FIBA World Cup warm-up game

Canada beats Australia 90-70 in FIBA World Cup warm-up game

Perth, Australia
The Associated Press
Thomas Scrubb of Canada Basketball drives to the basket during FIBA between Australian Boomers and Canada at RAC Arena on Aug. 16, 2019 in Perth, Aus.

Will Russell/Getty Images

Canada never trailed and outscored Australia 23-13 in the final quarter for a 90-70 win over the home side in a FIBA World Cup warm-up basketball game Friday.

The Canadians led 51-36 early in the third quarter but Australia rallied to draw level before the visitors dominated the final period for an easy win. The teams meet again on Saturday night at the same stadium in Perth.

Australia plays Canada in their first game of the World Cup on Sept. 1 in China.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada goes into the World Cup without most of their NBA stars. Miami Heat’s Kelly Olynyk became the latest big-name player to pull out after sustaining a knee injury. He joined Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett, Tristan Thompson, Dwight Powell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Boucher and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as other top Canadian NBA players to miss the World Cup.

Kevin Pangos of Newmarket, Ont., scored 18 points for Canada, which is being coached by Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who led the team to the NBA championship this season. Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., added 12 points and was among five players to hit double figures for Canada.

Open this photo in gallery

Coach Nick Nurse looks on during the match between Australian Boomers and Canada at RAC Arena.

Will Russell/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings point guard Cory Joseph of Toronto was not in the lineup for Canada.

Patty Mills led Australia with 20 points.

Canada stays in Australia to face New Zealand in a pair of exhibition games Aug. 20-21 before wrapping up its pre-tournament schedule against the United States on Aug. 26

Australia hosts the Americans in Melbourne on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

Report an error
