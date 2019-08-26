 Skip to main content

Basketball Canada loses final FIBA World Cup tune-up 84-68 against U.S.

SYDNEY
The Canadian Press
Canada’s men’s basketball team ended its pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition schedule with an ugly 84-68 rout by the United States on Monday.

Kyle Wiltjer had 21 points, while Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch – Canada’s lone NBA player in the game – had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Canadians shot just 35 per cent from the field and 6-for-23 (26 per cent) from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points to top the Americans, who outrebounded Canada 55-37.

Andrew Nembhard, who injured his knee last week, and Kaza Kajami-Keane (ankle) both returned for Canada, while Brady Heslip, a late arrival for the Canadians, played his first game in Australia.

But Canada was missing Oshae Brissett, who sat out the game for Canada with an injury.

Canada struggled mightily on the offensive end, shooting 27 per cent from the field in the first half to trail 20-9 after one quarter, and 46-31 at halftime.

The Canadians trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and limped into the fourth down 64-47 in front of a crowd of 15,155 at Qudos Bank Arena.

The Americans stretched their lead to 24 points in the fourth. Canada finished the game with a 7-0 run – including three-pointers from Aaron Best and Kyle Wiltjer – to make the score a bit more respectable.

Canada finished 4-3 in pre-World Cup action, splitting a pair of games with Australia and Nigeria, and beating New Zealand twice.

The Canadians open the World Cup on Sunday against the Australian Boomers, a team they beat by 20 points during this exhibition run, in Dongguan. Their tough Group H also includes Lithuania and Senegal.

