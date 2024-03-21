Canada’s Aaliyah Edwards has declared for the WNBA Draft.

The UConn Huskies senior forward made the announcement Thursday on social media with a video referring to this season’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament as her “last dance.” She had one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards, of Kingston, Ont., has averaged career highs of 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season for the Huskies. She is a projected first-round pick for the draft, which will take place April 15.

She was named to the AP all-America third team in a breakout junior season in 2022-23 and was an honourable mention this season. She also earned USBWA second-team all-American honours in 2023-24.

Edwards has helped the Huskies reach the Final Four twice, including a championship game appearance in 2022. UConn opens this year’s tournament on Saturday against Jackson State.

“I’m prepared, but more importantly I’m ready for the next chapter,” Edwards said of going to the WNBA.