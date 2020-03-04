FIBA postpones 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament over coronavirus

The International Basketball Federation has postponed their upcoming 3x3 Olympic Qualification tournament in India due to “ongoing developments” of the coronavirus.

The tournament was supposed to take place in Bengaluru from March 18-22.

Canada was supposed to be among 40 teams taking part in the qualification tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

FIBA will collaborate with the International Olympic Committee on a new date for the qualifying tournament that must take place before the 3x3 Universality Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Budapest next month.

The federation also postponed the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and its under-17 edition, and cancelled the U16 Asian Championships.