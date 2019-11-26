 Skip to main content

Basketball

Knicks’ RJ Barrett could miss Toronto homecoming with an illness

New York
The Canadian Press
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett dunks in the first half of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 23, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press

New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is questionable for his homecoming on Wednesday in Toronto against the Raptors because of an illness.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., missed the Knicks’ last game on Sunday with an illness.

Barrett was picked third overall by the Knicks in this year’s NBA draft.

The six-foot-six Barrett, who played one NCAA season at Duke, is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 16 games this season.

The Knicks are tied for last in the Eastern Conference at 4-13. The Raptors, who have won four in a row, are tied for second in the East at 12-4.

