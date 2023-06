Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are going to try again together in Dallas. Draymond Green is going to chase more championships with Stephen Curry in Golden State. And Jerami Grant is staying put in Portland, for serious money.

Those decisions came quickly Friday night as free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast and free-spending start — with more than US$1-billion in deals getting struck in basically the first hour alone.

Irving agreed to a three-year, US$126-million deal to remain with the Mavericks, who acquired him in a splashy move in February but sputtered down the stretch and missed the playoffs. A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, the deal taking quite possibly the biggest name in free agency off the board.

The Mavs had made clear that keeping Irving was their top priority — and got it done in the first hour of the NBA’s free agency window that opened at 6 p.m. EDT.

Grant is getting US$160-million over the next five years, part of a plan that Portland hopes keeps Damian Lillard happy enough to not ask for a trade. Grant stays put, as does Kyle Kuzma in Washington.

Kuzma essentially doubled his annual salary, agreeing to a US$102-million, four-year deal with the Wizards. Green got a new contract that’ll pay him US$100-million over four seasons with the Warriors. Both of those deals — first reported by ESPN and subsequently confirmed to AP by people with knowledge of the negotiations — got done very quickly once the offseason player movement window opened.

Kuzma had opted out of a contract that would have paid him $13 million in Washington this coming season; he’ll now average US$25.5-million over the next four years after scoring 21.2 points per game this past season.

Green staying put keeps him alongside Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors, where they have won four titles over the last decade. He opted out of a US$27.6-million contract for this coming season, and now is under contract for more years.

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets lost a free agent they wanted to keep, with Bruce Brown agreeing to sign with Indiana, a person with knowledge told AP, on a two-year deal that could be worth US$45-million. There is an option affecting the second year.

There was simply nothing the Nuggets could do to compete with that offer — they could only offer Brown US$7.8-million for this season. Brown will average nearly three times that much over the next two years.

The team that Denver beat for that title, the Miami Heat, also lost a key player from their club. Gabe Vincent agreed to a three-year, US$33-million deal to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers — who went to the Western Conference finals before falling to the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has a new veteran with him in Orlando; Joe Ingles agreed to a two-year, US$22-million deal to join the Magic. And Tre Jones will sign a two-year, US$20-million deal with the San Antonio Spurs to play alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, agent Kevin Bradbury said.

Cap numbers

Shortly before the 6 p.m. window opened, the NBA confirmed the financial particulars for the coming season.

The salary cap that goes into effect Saturday will be $136.021-million — the highest in league history, as expected. The tax level is $165.294-million.

All teams will have to commit at least $122.418-million in salaries for the coming year. The first apron level is $172.346-million, the second apron has been established at $182.794-million, the midlevel for non-tax teams is $12.405-million, for taxpayers it is $5-million, and the room mid-level is $7.723-million.

Most deals cannot be officially completed until July 6, when the league’s offseason moratorium is lifted.