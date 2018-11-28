 Skip to main content

Basketball NBA strikes partnership deal with sports betting operators

Wayne Parry
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
The National Basketball Association has reached a deal to provide official league data to licensed sports betting providers.

In a pact announced Wednesday morning, the NBA is partnering with Sportradar and Genius Sports to distribute NBA betting data to sports betting providers in the U.S.

Sports leagues that once vehemently fought against the prospect of sports betting are increasingly seeking to get in on it now that it’s legal.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball partnered with MGM Resorts to become an official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan. MGM Resorts previously reached similar deals with the NBA, WNBA and NHL.

FanDuel joined with the NHL and its New Jersey Devils franchise this month for sports betting and fantasy sports play.

