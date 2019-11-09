 Skip to main content

Basketball

Pascal Siakam scores 44 points, Raptors beat Pelicans 122-104

New Orleans
The Associated Press
Comments

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center.

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-104 on Friday night.

Toronto used a 45-point second quarter to take control of the game and improved to 6-2. The Pelicans slipped to 1-7.

The Raptors won in dominant fashion despite starting point guard Kyle Lowry (left thumb) and sixth-man Serge Ibaka (sprained right ankle) missing the entire second half.

Siakam scored 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 17 of 28 from the floor. He also had 20 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 12 points and 11 assists, and OG Anunoby contributed 21 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 27 points. He made just 10 of 25 field goals. Jrue Holiday added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for New Orleans.

The Pelicans kept pace early and the first quarter ended in a 30-30 tie. But the Raptors scored the first 15 points of the second quarter. Toronto parlayed the hot start into a 45-point quarter and a 75-53 halftime lead.

In the lopsided first half, the Raptors made 13 of 23 3-pointers (57 and outscored the Pelicans 31-9 on fast-break points. In the game, Toronto shot better from behind the arc (19 of 43, 44.2 per cent).

TIP-INS

Raptors: Lowry appeared to injure his left thumb when he collided with Pelicans centre Derrick Favours in the first quarter. He aggravated it again after a 3-point make midway through the second quarter, after which he retreated to the locker room. ... Ibaka suffered his ankle injury late in the second quarter. He remained on the ground as play continued before two teammates helped him limp off the court. ... Norman Powell scored 18 points off the bench.

Pelicans: New Orleans shot a season-worst 40.4% from the field. ... Guard Frank Jackson scored 13 points off the bench. Rookie and Toronto native Nickel Alexander-Walker added 13 points. ... Starting point guard Lonzo Ball did not play in the fourth quarter after a rough night that included four turnovers, a season-low two assists and 2-of-8 shooting (5 points).

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Pelicans: At Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

