 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Raptors Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, plan to play for Canada in Olympic qualifying tournament

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Centre Chris Boucher and forward Oshae Brissett of the Toronto Raptors have said they intend to play for Canada at an Olympic men’s basketball qualifying tournament next year in Victoria.

Montreal’s Boucher has seen increased minutes with the Raptors due to an injury to bench leader Serge Ibaka. The former MVP of the developmental G League is averaging 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes per game. He has posted a double-double in three of his last five games.

“To shut down all the rumours, I (would) love to play for team Canada this summer,” Boucher posted on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett, from Mississauga, Ont., signed a two-way contract with Toronto before the season after going undrafted following two years at Syracuse. He is averaging one point, 0.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 4.3 minutes per game.

He’s averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 32.3 minutes with Raptors 905 of the G League.

“I always take pride in playing for my country and look to put my efforts into helping CanBball,” he posted on Twitter. “Injury sidelined me last summer but I look forward to helping my guys this summer. Let’s go Canada.”

Denver guard Jamal Murray, Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New Orleans guard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Memphis swingman Dillon Brooks, Dallas centre Dwight Powell and Orlando big man Khem Birch have also said they plan to play for Canada at the tournament, which runs June 23-28.

Canada will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in the last-chance qualifying tournament. Canada must win to clinch its first men’s Olympic berth since the 2000 Sydney Games.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies