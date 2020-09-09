 Skip to main content
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Ibaka is ok to play in do-or-die Game 6

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker (8) drives up court past Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semi-final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Serge Ibaka has been cleared to play in the Toronto Raptors' do-or-die Game 6 versus the Boston Celtics.

The Congolese big man had been questionable after spraining his left ankle late in Monday night’s 111-89 loss to Boston, but in his pre-game availability Wednesday, coach Nick Nurse said Ibaka was “OK.”

Nurse said there would be no restrictions on Ibaka’s playing time on Wednesday.

Monday’s loss left the Raptors trailing Boston 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal, and facing elimination.

Ibaka has been a key player off the bench for the defending NBA champions, averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds during the playoffs.

He suffered the injury after falling awkwardly while playing defence in the second half on Sunday. And while he said he felt he could have kept playing, it was feeling worse once he awoke on Tuesday. He wore a walking boot at Tuesday’s Zoom availability with the media.

